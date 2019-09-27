Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PICTURE: A man and child have been raced to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
FILE PICTURE: A man and child have been raced to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
News

Man and child critical after horror smash

by Nic Darveniza
27th Sep 2019 7:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man and a child are fighting for life in hospital tonight after a "very serious" crash in Ipswich left them with life-threatening injuries.

The man and child were travelling along Ripley Road, Ripley at 5:19pm when they were involved in a crash between a sedan and a 4WD.

The child was transported in a critical condition to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

One man was transported in a critical condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A second man was transported in a stable condition to the PA with unspecified injuries.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services applied cutting equipment to free two people entrapped within their vehicle.

The final patient was freed after 40 minutes.

Ripley Road has been closed in both directions, a QPS spokesman said.

child critical horror crash man

Top Stories

    Close watch on park after magpie attack

    premium_icon Close watch on park after magpie attack

    Council News Mum makes change after taking action following son’s magpie attack

    UPDATE: Police still searching for a man who fled from crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Police still searching for a man who fled from crash

    News Police remain in pursuit of a man who fled the scene after crashing his car into a...

    ‘Premier, let’s build it here’ MP’s push to have Rocky-based govt office

    premium_icon ‘Premier, let’s build it here’ MP’s push to have Rocky-based...

    News The Queensland Government is launching a new public service, but where will it be...

    Accused taxi driver robber still in custody

    premium_icon Accused taxi driver robber still in custody

    News A MAN charged over the armed robbery of a taxi driver in Rockhampton on Thursday...