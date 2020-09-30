Menu
Two patients were flown to Brisbane after an abseiling fall near Aramac. Photo: file
Man and teen suffer serious injuries from abseiling fall

Kristen Booth
30th Sep 2020 9:00 AM
A MAN was flown to Brisbane in a serious condition after a suspected cliff fall in central western Queensland yesterday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a man in his 40s and a female teenager significant injuries from an abseiling fall at a location off Jericho Rd, near Aramac,

The teenager sustained a back injury, but was in a stable condition, and the man had serious back and chest injuries.

Paramedics were called to the incident about 6.10pm on September 29 and took the pair to Aramac Hospital.

They were then flown to Brisbane with Royal Flying Doctor Service and taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

It was suspected the pair were abseiling down a cliff or mountain, the spokesman said.

