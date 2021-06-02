Man armed with axe arrested in Norman Gardens

Police arrested a man allegedly armed with an axe in Norman Gardens on Wednesday evening.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed police were called to a violent disturbance at a Nagle Drive address about 6.30pm.

Reports suggest a man fled on foot from the address, and was later spotted armed with an axe in Walnut Drive.

Multiple crews responded to the incident and after a brief chase, the man was arrested.

No injuries have been reported.

No charges have been laid and investigations are ongoing.