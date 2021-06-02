Man armed with axe arrested in Norman Gardens
Police arrested a man allegedly armed with an axe in Norman Gardens on Wednesday evening.
A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed police were called to a violent disturbance at a Nagle Drive address about 6.30pm.
Reports suggest a man fled on foot from the address, and was later spotted armed with an axe in Walnut Drive.
Multiple crews responded to the incident and after a brief chase, the man was arrested.
No injuries have been reported.
No charges have been laid and investigations are ongoing.