'Considerable' damage to businesses after man's iron bar rampage

Police are responding to an incident in Kawana.

UPDATE 7AM: THE man responsible for smashing the windows of at least five local businesses in Richardson Rd is on the run from police.

Reports indicate the man is trying to escape police and is running between homes in the vicinity of Pattemore and Hunt Sts.

Police at the scene have discovered considerable damage to at least five businesses after the man used an iron bar to smash windows.

Police have located a woman who was with the man previously and are dealing with her now.

It is understood the dog squad may be called in to assist in the arrest of the man.

BREAKING 6.45AM: POLICE are responding to Kawana following reports an armed man is causing considerable damage to local businesses and possibly vehicles in the area.

Initial reports suggest a man armed with an iron bar, who is in the company of a woman, is walking along Richardson Rd towards the BP smashing shop windows.

The man is reportedly dressed in a blue and white hoodie, black pants and is wearing black gloves.

He was last seen near the intersection of Richardson Rd and Mercer Sts swinging an iron bar at vehicles in the area.

Multiple police crews are responding.