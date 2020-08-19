Menu
Crime

Man armed with knife chases teen through Stockland

Kerri-Anne Mesner
19th Aug 2020 2:25 PM
STOCKLAND shoppers witnessed a man armed with a knife chase a teenager, making threats, in February.

The man, Scott Michael Algy, pleaded guilty recently in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance and one of possessing a knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police attended the Stockland Rockhampton complex about 1.30pm on February 8 after reports of an armed person.

He said when they arrived, they observed security trying to calm Algy down as he was highly agitated and in possession of a large pocket knife.

Mr Fox said shoppers earlier watched Algy chase a teenage boy through the complex while brandishing the knife and making many threats of harm to the teen.

He said Algy told police he had been provoked by the juvenile asking if he had contacted his mother.

Mr Fox said Algy claimed the knife was a “survival tool” and could not understand why it was an offence to possess it.

He said this was despite Algy having a prior conviction for the same offence in 2013.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client, 33, was a mental health services client who had paranoia, schizophrenia and anxiety.

She said Algy had missed a depot shot.

Ms Legrady said Algy had an outburst and lost it, thinking the juvenile he chased had threatened to kill him.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale sentenced Algy to 12 months probation with convictions recorded.

“You know you can’t have a knife in a public place because you’ve been before the court before for it,” she said.

“It’s the law.”

