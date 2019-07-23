Menu
Trent Christopher Smalley pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing a knife (machete) in public.
Crime

Man armed with machete was 'glad police had stopped him'

Aden Stokes
by
23rd Jul 2019 4:10 PM
WALKING the streets waving a large machete around, Trent Christopher Smalley was on his way to a nearby school to fight.

That was until police intervened and arrested the heavily intoxicated man.

Smalley pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing a knife in public.

At 2.45am on July 5, police were patrolling Dempsey St, North Rockhampton, where they saw Smalley, heavily intoxicated, swinging a large machete around, about 40cm in length.

He told police he was heading to a nearby school to fight someone.

His defence lawyer told Magistrate Jeff Clarke the person who had rung Smalley to fight was someone who had allegedly bullied him when they were at school and apparently that persons son was in the process of bullying the defendant.

"He said it was a stupid mistake and was extremely glad police had stopped him,” the lawyer said.

He was fined $750 and the machete was forfeited.

