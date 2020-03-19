Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man, 63, arrested after alleged assault at Lismore Square

18th Mar 2020 5:15 PM | Updated: 19th Mar 2020 5:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested and charged following an investigation into an assault of staff and shoppers at a supermarket in Lismore on Tuesday.

About 3.30pm, police received reports a man assaulted multiple people after becoming agitated when he was unable to find items he wanted to buy in the supermarket at Lismore Shopping Square.

It is alleged the man pushed his trolley into two women, believed to be aged in their 70s, knocking one to the ground. He then then pinned a 45-year-old female store attendant against the shelving and punched her in the face and chest.

The store manager and a security guard approached the man and were also allegedly assaulted, before the man was removed from the premises.

The 45-year-old woman sustained bruising and swelling to her left jaw, bruising and swelling to her left forearm, a small laceration to her left forearm, stiffness to her neck, bruising to her chest but declined medical assistance.

The two older women left the store without leaving their details and it's unknown if they were injured.

coronaviruspromo

Following a public appeal, a 63-year-old man was arrested by officers from Richmond Police District on Nimbin Road, North Lismore and taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

The man was refused bail and will appear at Lismore Local Court on Thursday.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks lismore shopping square northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Where guns were stashed after Music Bowl shooting

        premium_icon REVEALED: Where guns were stashed after Music Bowl shooting

        News A YOUNG man was found in possession of guns claims they were the property of the man who carried out the shooting of a campervan at the Rockhampton Music Bowl.

        COVID-19 could deliver Livingstone $15m windfall

        premium_icon COVID-19 could deliver Livingstone $15m windfall

        News FIND out the 10 roads that could be in for major upgrades.

        Virus not enough to spoil CQ bride’s big day

        premium_icon Virus not enough to spoil CQ bride’s big day

        Lifestyle As the world grapples with an unprecedented global pandemic, one Central Queensland...

        Pre-polling marathon for RRC candidates

        premium_icon Pre-polling marathon for RRC candidates

        News To avoid COVID-19, more time has been set aside for pre-polling, testing our...