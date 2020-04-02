Man arrested after allegedly breaking into a service station

A man was arrested and taken into custody for the alleged break in.

A man was arrested and taken into custody for the alleged break in.

A MAN has been taken into custody after an alleged break in at a closed down service station in North Rockhampton.

Just before 4am, police were called to reports of “someone inside”, what is believed to be, the Puma service station on the corner of Thozet and Rockonia Rd, Koongal.

The Puma Koongal closed in February last year after the structure suffered serious internal damage due to a fire.

A man was arrested and taken into custody for the alleged break in.

No other details are available at this stage.