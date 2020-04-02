Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was arrested and taken into custody for the alleged break in.
A man was arrested and taken into custody for the alleged break in.
Crime

Man arrested after allegedly breaking into a service station

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
2nd Apr 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken into custody after an alleged break in at a closed down service station in North Rockhampton.

Just before 4am, police were called to reports of “someone inside”, what is believed to be, the Puma service station on the corner of Thozet and Rockonia Rd, Koongal.

The Puma Koongal closed in February last year after the structure suffered serious internal damage due to a fire.

A man was arrested and taken into custody for the alleged break in.

No other details are available at this stage.

break in puma service station queensland police service tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19: Contact tracing underway for Rocky flight

        COVID-19: Contact tracing underway for Rocky flight

        Health A public health alert is out for a Qantas flight from Brisbane to Rockhampton last week.

        WATCH: Adani’s impressive air strip takes shape

        premium_icon WATCH: Adani’s impressive air strip takes shape

        News Council won’t have to help pay for Adani’s airport just yet.

        Mayor grateful for the support over the past 23 years

        premium_icon Mayor grateful for the support over the past 23 years

        News ‘Any remaining votes will not alter the inevitable outcome of the 2020 Livingstone...

        Radical lockdown plan floated to protect regional Qld

        premium_icon Radical lockdown plan floated to protect regional Qld

        News The proposal was to set up nine stand-alone quarantine regions around Queensland.

        • 2nd Apr 2020 9:31 AM