Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man arrested after allegedly driving car into tavern

by Brianna Morris-Grant and Kyle Wisniewski
6th Aug 2020 12:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have arrested the man who allegedly drove his car into the front doors of Robina Pavilion on Wednesday night.

A Queensland Police spokesperson told The Bulletin the man was reportedly asked to leave the tavern at 8.20pm before getting in a scuffle with another man outside the venue.

The man then reversed his car into the Robina Pavilion and fled.

Community Newsletter SignUp

A man in his late 20s was arrested a short time later at a nearby 7-Eleven and was taken to Gold Coast University hospital with minor injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

No charges have been laid over the incident at this stage.

Witnesses reported the car narrowly missed two staff members but no one inside the tavern was injured in the incident.

Originally published as Man arrested after allegedly driving car into tavern

More Stories

crime queensland crime stolen car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland Health addresses rumoured Rocky COVID-19 case

        Premium Content Queensland Health addresses rumoured Rocky COVID-19 case

        Health Public concern spreads after claims a Rockhampton woman allegedly tested positive to the virus.

        • 6th Aug 2020 12:29 PM
        Rockhampton Showgrounds building to be demolished

        Premium Content Rockhampton Showgrounds building to be demolished

        Council News The work is to be carried out this month.

        Smith gunning for a super Saturday at Doomben

        Premium Content Smith gunning for a super Saturday at Doomben

        Horses Premiership winning jockey has four rides at Brisbane meeting.

        • 6th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
        Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

        Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

        News Check out the digital edition, your rewards, and access other sites

        • 6th Aug 2020 12:32 PM