Man arrested after barricading himself inside unit

A man in his 30s has been arrested after an incident at a Maroochydore unit complex last night.

A man in his 30s has been arrested after an incident at a Maroochydore unit complex last night. Trevor Veale

A MAN has been charged following an incident at a Maroochydore unit complex last night.

Shortly before 6pm, officers were attending a Kingsford Smith Pde address to arrest a man in relation to the alleged unlawful use of motor vehicles when he barricaded himself inside a unit.

The occupants, a man and woman aged in their 70s, were inside the residence at the time.

A short time later the 30-year-old man was arrested without further incident.

He has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, serious assault, burglary and unlawfully on premises.

The man is expected to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court tomorrow.

No one was injured during the incident.