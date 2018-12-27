Menu
A man in his 30s has been arrested after an incident at a Maroochydore unit complex last night.
Trevor Veale
Crime

Man arrested after barricading himself inside unit

27th Dec 2018 10:24 AM
A MAN has been charged following an incident at a Maroochydore unit complex last night.

Shortly before 6pm, officers were attending a Kingsford Smith Pde address to arrest a man in relation to the alleged unlawful use of motor vehicles when he barricaded himself inside a unit.

The occupants, a man and woman aged in their 70s, were inside the residence at the time.

A short time later the 30-year-old man was arrested without further incident.

He has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, serious assault, burglary and unlawfully on premises.

The man is expected to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court tomorrow.

No one was injured during the incident.

crime maroochydore sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

    Granny sold drugs for grandkids' custody battle

    Direct migrant settlement in regional areas a worthy goal

    2018's Top 10 political moments in CQ: #10 to 5

