Man arrested after body found in seaside town

Tasmania Police are investigating after a body was found in Ulverstone. Picture: Patrick Gee

A man has been arrested after detectives launched a murder probe in northern Tasmania following the discovery of a young woman’s body at a suburban home.

Police were called to an address in Main St, Ulverstone, about 20km west of Devonport, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Tasmania Police confirmed a 22-year-old woman from NSW was found dead with injuries consistent with knife wounds.

Detective Inspector Kim Steven said a man was arrested at another property along Main St at around 11am on Tuesday in connection with the “suspected murder”.

He said a connection between the victim and the arrested man was a “key area of focus” for the investigation.

“The victim had been staying at the house for 2-3 weeks with the woman and young children who reside there,” Inspector Steven said.

Tasmania Police are investigating a suspected murder in Main St, Ulverstone, about 20km west of Devonport. Picture: Twitter/@MonteBovill

“The triple-0 call was made by the woman who lives at the address.

“She originally called police in relation to a prowler at the house, and radio operators remained on the phone with her until police arrived.”

Earlier on Tuesday, police blocked off the street between Shaw St and Eastland Drive as they examined the scene.

“Police are currently speaking with witnesses and forensics officers are examining the scene,” police said in an earlier statement.

“Further specialist forensics officers are travelling from Hobart to the scene.”

Anyone who saw a vehicle, person or anything suspicious in the area around 3am has been urged to contact police on 131 444.

