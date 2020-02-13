Man arrested after ‘brutal’ alleged attempted robbery

A MAN is due to face court today after a “brutal” alleged attempted robbery in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

About 1am, an interstate worker was on his way back to his hotel after having drinks with mates.

At the corner of East St and Fitzroy St he was approached by an unknown man and allegedly struck over the head from behind with what is believed to be a bottle.

Police allege the victim was then kicked a number of times after falling to the ground.

It is alleged the offender demanded cash, however, the victim was able to fight back and did not hand over any money. The offender then fled the scene.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said a 37-year-old Cairns man was taken into custody about 10pm yesterday and charged with one count of attempted robbery.

Snr Sgt Peachey said the offence wasn’t reported until yesterday afternoon.

“He was fairly shaken up – for no reason whatsoever he was assaulted quite brutally,” he said.

“It is really concerning that he has just walked up behind this person and belted him across the head with a bottle.

“Luckily for him he was able to keep consciousness otherwise God only knows what would have happened to him if he was rendered unconscious.

“He was taken to hospital where it appears, he suffered a dislocated shoulder along with a number of other injuries.

“We are lucky we are only investigating attempted robbery and not something more serious.”

Snr Sgt Peachey said the alleged offender was taken into custody within 24 hours of the offence being reported.

“Again, great work by Rockhampton police, but we are concerned with the fact these offences continue to happen,” he said.

“We would like to be more proactive in stopping these offences before they happen.”

He said police were asking the public for their assistance regarding the incident.

“Anyone who was around that area around 1am on Wednesday morning is urged to contact police.

“It appears this person is from Cairns, so he may have someone in town he is living with and knows him.

“If you saw something or know who the offender was, it would be greatly appreciated if you could contact Rockhampton police or Crime Stoppers.”

The alleged offender will face Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.