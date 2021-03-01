Man arrested after early morning punch-up outside kebab shop

A man who walked briskly towards another with a fist by his side and punched him many times claimed he had been ‘king hit’ first.

Kayan Russell Steven Davis, 30, pleaded guilty on February 26 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance in the vicinity of a licensed premise (Giddy Goat).

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said police were patrolling East St on February 6 when they spotted a group of people outside a kebab shop about 3.20am, with Davis “shaping up” and walked at a fast pace with his fist at his side, towards another male.

He said people had to get out of Davis’ way.

Mr Boyd said Davis punched the man many times and was arrested.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client, who was a concreter working on the Capricorn Highway project, was a victim.

He said while walking inside the kebab shop, Davis was king hit.

Mr Gimbert said Davis’ friends pointed out the man Davis then went to hit in retaliation.

Magistrate Jason Schubert fined Davis $500 and no conviction was recorded.