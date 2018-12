A man was arrested at the scene and taken away by police. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

A MAN has been arrested over a serious assault at a Sydney fast food restaurant.

Police say a 24-year-old man was struck on the head with a stool at the Circular Quay establishment around 3am on Saturday.

The victim is taken St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment to cuts to his head. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

He was taken to St Vincent's Hospital where he is in a stable condition.

A 49-year-old man was taken to Day Street Police Station where he is assisting with inquiries.

Police speak to the victim at the scene. Picture: Gordon McComiskie