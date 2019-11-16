Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man arrested after triple stabbing

16th Nov 2019 1:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A man has been charged and a hunting knife seized after three people were stabbed in Goulburn on Friday night.

Police found a 29-year-old man with cuts to his head after they were called to a house in Goulburn.

A 57-year-old man at the house had been stabbed in the stomach, NSW Police said. At a nearby property, police said they found a 17-year-old boy and a 33-year-old man who had also both been stabbed.

A man has been charged and a hunting knife seized after three people were stabbed in Goulburn on Friday night.
A man has been charged and a hunting knife seized after three people were stabbed in Goulburn on Friday night.


Police said the 29-year-old man tried to escape custody when they bought him to the Goulburn police station.

A hunting knife has been seized by police for forensic testing. They have charged the 29-year-old with two counts of reckless wounding, wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and resisting police.

Police continue to investigate the incident, while the 29-year-old man has been refused bail to appear in the Goulburn Local Court on Sunday.

More Stories

arrests crime editors picks injuries stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmer Sikes offers feedback on bushfire

        premium_icon Farmer Sikes offers feedback on bushfire

        News The Cobraball bushfire has taught many lessons about dealing with and preparing for future fires.

        Missing girl found after three days

        Missing girl found after three days

        News The 19-year-old was last seen at Alexandra St yesterday afternoon.

        WATCH: Police appeal for fresh leads on Kawana armed robbery

        premium_icon WATCH: Police appeal for fresh leads on Kawana armed robbery

        News Appeal underway for more infomation on two person armed robbery of a grocery store.

        Yeppoon’s Nicola Apps wins 2019 Lorna McDonald Essay Prize

        premium_icon Yeppoon’s Nicola Apps wins 2019 Lorna McDonald Essay Prize

        News This year’s prize-winning entry is a meditation on nostalgia and belonging, and...