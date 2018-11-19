Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Handcuffs
Handcuffs Trevor Veale
Crime

Man arrested following bashing and dumping of Rocky man

Shayla Bulloch
by
19th Nov 2018 10:44 AM

POLICE have charged a man following a serious assault last week where a man was dumped from a car in Rockhampton after he was bashed.

A 36-year-old man from The Range was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm following the incident on November 14.

A 23-year-old man and his 23-year-old female partner got into a vehicle in East St against their own free will outside the Rockhampton Courthouse before the assault occurred.

The man was assaulted and then "dumped" at the Rockhampton Ski Gardens.

 

Flood water at the Ski Gardens. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin ROK091210flood-a7
Flood water at the Ski Gardens. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin ROK091210flood-a7 Allan Reinikka

A witness observed the injured man who appeared to be quite "dazed" before calling an ambulance.

 

The offender will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

Show More
assault rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Coast sisters launch into swimwear world with stylish brand

    premium_icon Coast sisters launch into swimwear world with stylish brand

    Business GALLERY: Layne and Ella Fleming were fed up with poor quality bikinis and decided to create their own stylish brand, Layla Swimwear.

    Why a Ring Road is the best option for Rocky

    premium_icon Why a Ring Road is the best option for Rocky

    Council News STRELOW: We couldn't fight this forever but we can shape the result

    • 19th Nov 2018 10:05 AM
    'People are losing hope': CQ nurse reveals truth about Nauru

    premium_icon 'People are losing hope': CQ nurse reveals truth about Nauru

    News The 'Nauru is paradise' narrative is a lie. Here's the proof

    Politicians face local backlash against Adani's water use

    premium_icon Politicians face local backlash against Adani's water use

    Environment They sought to explain the stringent oversight for the project.

    Local Partners