Man arrested following bashing and dumping of Rocky man
POLICE have charged a man following a serious assault last week where a man was dumped from a car in Rockhampton after he was bashed.
A 36-year-old man from The Range was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm following the incident on November 14.
A 23-year-old man and his 23-year-old female partner got into a vehicle in East St against their own free will outside the Rockhampton Courthouse before the assault occurred.
The man was assaulted and then "dumped" at the Rockhampton Ski Gardens.
A witness observed the injured man who appeared to be quite "dazed" before calling an ambulance.
The offender will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.