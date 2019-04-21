Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 25-year-old Lismore man was running along Wilson and Union Streets naked
A 25-year-old Lismore man was running along Wilson and Union Streets naked Scott Powick
Offbeat

Man arrested following nude run

Amber Gibson
by
21st Apr 2019 10:09 AM | Updated: 12:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Lismore man has been arrested after fighting police while being detained for nude running.

Police will allege that on Friday morning a 25-year-old Lismore man was running along Wilson and Union Streets naked.

"When approached by police he initially approached them, then ran away," Richmond Police District posted on its Facebook page.

"When he was detained he struggled with police and continued to act irrationally.

"Police decided to take the 25-year-old to hospital.

"While there he fought police and was eventually sedated by medical staff."

The 25-year-old will be issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for Offensive Behaviour and Resist Police.

lismore richmond district police
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Candidates share plans to reduce power prices in Capricornia

    premium_icon Candidates share plans to reduce power prices in Capricornia

    Politics Capricornia's candidates explain how they would address power costs.

    • 21st Apr 2019 12:33 PM
    Stolen car destroyed by fire at Kershaw Gardens

    premium_icon Stolen car destroyed by fire at Kershaw Gardens

    News Rockhampton police are investigating an arson at Kershaw Gardens

    Man seriously injured after quad bike accident

    premium_icon Man seriously injured after quad bike accident

    News The man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition

    Win a free cruise for you and five friends

    Win a free cruise for you and five friends

    News Enter now for your chance to set sail for the South Pacific