A suspicious fire tore through and destroyed a two-storey home on Eldon St in Berserker in the early hours of Thursday morning.
A suspicious fire tore through and destroyed a two-storey home on Eldon St in Berserker in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Man arrested for arson after fire destroys house

Kerri-Anne Mesner
6th Mar 2018 1:33 PM

A 50-YEAR-OLD Rockhampton man has been arrested in relation to a house fire last month.

Rockhampton police took the man into custody this morning with arson charges expected to be laid today in relation to a house fire on Eldon Street, Berserker, on February 8.

The man had assisted police with their investigations immediately after the fire destroyed the North Rockhampton house about 1.30am.

Firefighters worked for four hours that night before leaving the scene in the hands of Queensland Police Service officers.

The fire was "well involved” upon their arrival.

