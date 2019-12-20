Man arrested for attacking pokies player

POKIES ATTACK: A 32-YEAR-OLD who king hit another man at the pokies on December 10, has been arrested and charged by Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Branch detectives.

Police allege the offender attacked the victim from behind after watching him in the gaming machine area of the licensed premises on Kent St about 5am.

The 41-year old victim was punched on the right side of his face, which caused him to fall to the ground.

He sustained a fractured jaw, fractured hand and subdural haemorrhage to his brain and was transport to hospital.

The offender was identified from CCTV and located at a Wandal address this morning.

The man is due to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 21.