Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POKIES ATTACK: A 32-YEAR-OLD who king hit another man at the pokies on December 10, has been arrested and charged by Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Branch detectives.
POKIES ATTACK: A 32-YEAR-OLD who king hit another man at the pokies on December 10, has been arrested and charged by Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Branch detectives.
News

Man arrested for attacking pokies player

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
20th Dec 2019 3:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 32-YEAR-OLD who king hit another man at the pokies on December 10, has been arrested and charged by Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Branch detectives.

Police allege the offender attacked the victim from behind after watching him in the gaming machine area of the licensed premises on Kent St about 5am.

The 41-year old victim was punched on the right side of his face, which caused him to fall to the ground.

He sustained a fractured jaw, fractured hand and subdural haemorrhage to his brain and was transport to hospital.

The offender was identified from CCTV and located at a Wandal address this morning.

The man is due to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 21.

pokies police rockhampton criminal investigation branch wandal
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ mine’s $55M shortfall ahead of collapse

        premium_icon CQ mine’s $55M shortfall ahead of collapse

        News 170 mine contract workers were left without jobs after the mine entered voluntary administration.

        Dad rapes daughter, her friend and produces child porn

        premium_icon Dad rapes daughter, her friend and produces child porn

        News WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT The “a gross and disturbing litany of material” produce...

        Wife calls ambo after man falls from ladder

        premium_icon Wife calls ambo after man falls from ladder

        News Paramedics attended the scene at a private residence

        Holiday fun at ‘Vici Park’ gymnastics

        premium_icon Holiday fun at ‘Vici Park’ gymnastics

        News PHOTOS: Floor games, trampolines, the foam pit.. there was lots to do at the...