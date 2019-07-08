Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man arrested over Oakey man's alleged car park murder

Tara Miko
by
8th Jul 2019 8:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested and is assisting police with investigations into the stabbing death of Oakey man in Plainland last week.

Mr Rock, 53, was allegedly stabbed multiple times in the car park of the Porter's Plainland Hotel about 6pm last Monday.

Detectives on Thursday released two images of men wanted in connection with the investigation.

The pair is believed to have travelled to the hotel shortly before 6pm Monday in a black sedan.

Paul Rock, 53, of Oakey, was murdered in Plainland on Monday, July 1.
Paul Rock, 53, of Oakey, was murdered in Plainland on Monday, July 1. QPS

The sedan was last seen on the Ipswich Motorway at Goodna about 6.30pm.

Investigations into the alleged homicide are continuing, with detectives renewing an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

More Stories

oakey paul rock plainland toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Local group keeps homeless man's most prized possession safe

    premium_icon Local group keeps homeless man's most prized possession safe

    News Jeremy has one less concern thanks to the kindness of others.

    • 8th Jul 2019 9:22 AM
    Busby Marou put an end to using alcohol to cope

    premium_icon Busby Marou put an end to using alcohol to cope

    News Rocky duo release new chapter of music

    • 8th Jul 2019 10:23 AM
    River Fest a mini festival of activities, fun for children

    premium_icon River Fest a mini festival of activities, fun for children

    News One of the big attractions will be the 26 metre high ferris wheel

    • 8th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
    Industry forum to reveal opportunities for local businesses

    premium_icon Industry forum to reveal opportunities for local businesses

    News Forum will focus on resources industry, innovation and development

    • 8th Jul 2019 10:00 AM