Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Silhouette of unrecognizable sad autistic girl behind stained glass window
Silhouette of unrecognizable sad autistic girl behind stained glass window
Crime

Man arrested on 40 child sex abuse charges

by Erin Smith
24th Jul 2020 4:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 35-year-old man is behind bars charged with more than 40 counts of indecent treatment of a child and other sex abuse offences.

The Moreton Bay man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

It is understood there is just one alleged victim.

He appeared briefly in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on July 24 charged with 43 offences.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The alleged offences occurred between June and July this year.

Duty Lawyer Dean Mayr made a bail application on behalf of the man, but it was denied.

The matter was adjourned to October 2 for a committal mention.

For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Man arrested on 40 child sex abuse charges

More Stories

child sex abuse crime editors picks queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dumped paint tins cost Rocky's ratepayers thousands

        premium_icon Dumped paint tins cost Rocky's ratepayers thousands

        News The incident prompted RRC to call for residents to dob in dumpers.

        Capricorn Highway upgrade step closer with another milestone

        premium_icon Capricorn Highway upgrade step closer with another milestone

        News The highly anticipated highway duplication will make thousands of CQ commuter’s...

        Luxury home snapped up for mystery price after long listing

        premium_icon Luxury home snapped up for mystery price after long listing

        Property After more than 250 days on the market, the ultra-modern property has been sold.

        Drug bust: Five arrested in day of raids

        premium_icon Drug bust: Five arrested in day of raids

        Crime Police charged five people with 10 crimes as part of Operation McDaniel.