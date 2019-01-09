Menu
Abdul Basith Mohammed was repeatedly stabbed outside his Kuraby home in 2017.
Crime

Man arrested over stabbing murder

by Thomas Chamberlin
9th Jan 2019 10:30 AM
DETECTIVES have made a major breakthrough in the murder of a Brisbane restaurateur and have arrested a man this morning.

Police arrested the man this morning over the murder of Abdul Basith Mohammed who owned a Kuraby restaurant.

He was repeatedly stabbed outside his house in St George St, in Kuraby in Brisbane's south, when power was cut just after midnight on October 25 in 2017.

He died on the front lawn of his property.

 

Abdul Basith died in front of his Kuraby home. Picture: AAP Image/Steve Pohlner
The arrest follows a lengthy investigation by local detectives and the homicide squad.

Mr Mohammed was known by many as Abdul Basith.

The Courier-Mail previously revealed there were issues between Mr Basith and relatives after he took his brother's stepdaughter as his bride, despite already being married.

