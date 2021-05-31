Man arrested over alleged Gracemere drive-by shooting

Queensland Police Service attending an incident in Mackay on Tuesday night, November 24. Generic QPS. Picture: Zizi Averill

Update 10.30am: Police deployed stingers to stop an alleged offender after he allegedly fired shots into a Gracemere home overnight.

A 30-year-old Kelvin Grove man has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon (rifle), dangerous conduct with a weapon and two counts of wilful damage.

He was also charged with one count each of evade police, dangerous operation of a vehicle while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, drink driving, carry dangerous goods in vehicle, and obstruct police.

Just after midnight, officers were called by the residents of a Fitzgerald Street house alleging that a man known to them, had shot at their house and driven away.

The witness was able to provide a description of the car allegedly used in the offence.

Police observed this car pass them on Old Gracemere Road as they were responding to the incident, so they turned around, and activated their lights and sirens.

The car then allegedly evaded police and was stopped in Yeppen Lagoon, Allenstown, after a successful deployment of a tyre deflation device on Gladstone Road.

Police arrested the driver and he is being held in custody.

He is expected to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Initial 6.20am: Rockhampton police responded to two reports of assault overnight.

The first, at 7.30pm, came from a Glenmore Road private residence.

It is reported that two men left “with personal possessions” after an altercation which left another man with injuries.

Police can confirm there was no firearm involved in this alleged assault.

After midnight, police were called to a Gracemere address where another man was allegedly assaulted and also sustained injuries.

QPS has not yet released details of the weapon involved there or a description of the person involved.

There is no suggestion the two incidents were related.