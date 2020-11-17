Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 34-year-old Nambucca man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a baby girl.
A 34-year-old Nambucca man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a baby girl.
News

Man arrested over death of three-month-old girl

Jasmine Minhas
17th Nov 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 18th Nov 2020 6:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a three-month-old baby girl on the mid north coast.

In a statement, NSW Police said emergency services were called to a home in Nambucca following reports the baby girl was found unresponsive in her bassinet soon after 1am on October 28.

The baby was treated by members of the Rural Fire Service and NSW Ambulance paramedics before she was airlifted to the Children's Hospital at Westmead.
She died the following day.

 

 

The State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad established Strike Force Tritton to investigate the girl's death.

After extensive inquiries, detectives arrested the 34-year-old man at a Nambucca Heads home just after 7am today.

 

A 34-year-old Nambucca man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a baby girl.
A 34-year-old Nambucca man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a baby girl.

 

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and was charged with manslaughter.

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

More Stories

baby death coffs harbour health campus manslaughter nambucca heads
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gym expands just months after being forced to shut down

        Premium Content Gym expands just months after being forced to shut down

        Business Earlier this year the business lost 70 per cent of its revenue, but thanks to the support of members, it is able to continue.

        NAME AND SHAME: Busted drug-driving two days after smoke

        Premium Content NAME AND SHAME: Busted drug-driving two days after smoke

        News A MAN who smoked marijuana and was caught two days later driving on the Dawson...

        LETTERS: The hidden cost of climate change

        Premium Content LETTERS: The hidden cost of climate change

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Charges expected as police chase sends school into lockdown

        Premium Content Charges expected as police chase sends school into lockdown

        Crime Three offenders allegedly fled the scene of an attempted break and enter, running...