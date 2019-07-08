Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man arrested over Plainland pub stabbing death

by Sophie Chirgwin
8th Jul 2019 8:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have arrested a man over the fatal stabbing of a man in the car park of a hotel west of Brisbane last week.

Paul Rock, from Oakey, suffered multiple stab wounds and stumbled into a drive-through bottle shop at the Porters Plainland Hotel in Lockyer Valley last Monday night.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, who worked on the critically injured man for 30 minutes, he died at the scene.

Police launched a manhunt, later releasing the identity of two men, one aged 26, the other aged 21, they believed could help them with their inquiries.

In releasing the images, Darling Downs Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt said Mr Rock's death was "extremely violent".

No charges have been laid.

More Stories

arrest paul rock plainland hotel pub stabbing stabbing

Top Stories

    Military Police tell residents to 'move on, don't take pics'

    premium_icon Military Police tell residents to 'move on, don't take pics'

    News Sources say the Military Police have told them they have orders from 'high up' to move people on from everywhere but the viewing platforms.

    Zeek still a winner after his Voice exit

    premium_icon Zeek still a winner after his Voice exit

    News Qld singer finishes grand final on a high with Kelly Rowland duet.

    Rockets deliver 'outstanding' come back in triple-header

    premium_icon Rockets deliver 'outstanding' come back in triple-header

    News Robateau and Bruce lead team to success in weekend road trip

    Karate team puts Rocky on the map at 13th World Titles

    premium_icon Karate team puts Rocky on the map at 13th World Titles

    News Rocky group preparing for next weekend's Czech Republic titles