Police on the scene at Lani St, Wishart, at the weekend. Picture: John Gass/AAP
Crime

Man arrested over stabbing death

by Thomas Chamberlin
11th Mar 2019 2:59 PM

DETECTIVES have arrested a man in relation to the stabbing death of a man at Wishart in Brisbane's south on Saturday.

Police said a man was in custody and was being interviewed in relation to the death of a 42-year-old Mount Gravatt man.

The incident happened in Lani St just after 10pm on Saturday.

The victim died in QEII Hospital after being dropped there by a woman.

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson said a 29-year-old Loganlea man was arrested early this morning and he will be charged with murder.

He said the men were known to each other.

No other people were expected to be charged, he said.

Police have found a knife which is believed to be the alleged murder weapon, Insp Thompson said.

It was found in the creek.

Police on the scene at Lani St, Wishart, yesterday. Picture: John Gass/AAP
Det Insp Thompson said "good old-fashioned" police work led to the arrest after officers continued talking to people and following leads.

"There was nothing spectacular in the way this was done when it comes to technology or anything I guess you might see running out of TV movies," he said.

"It was good old-fashioned down to earth police work that brought this to the conclusion it did."

Police seized two cars in relation to the murder.

A black Nissan Tiida was taken from the crime scene at Wishart.

A red Mitsubishi, used to take the victim to hospital on Saturday night, was also seized.

Det Insp Thompson said the public had helped in the investigation.

The woman who drove the victim to hospital will not be charged at this stage.

"We have spoken to her at length, we have taken a statement from her, it would be improper for me to go into the content of what's in that statement," Insp Thompson said.

