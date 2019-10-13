Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BEATEN UP: A man has been assaulted in his home in Bowraville.
BEATEN UP: A man has been assaulted in his home in Bowraville. Contributed
News

Man assaulted and robbed by three people in his own home

Sam Flanagan
by
13th Oct 2019 3:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 67-year-old man was assaulted in his Bowraville home yesterday. 

About 11.50pm the man was awoken to the sound of people kicking in the back door to his house on Bowra Street. 

He was confronted by three unknown males, possibly teenagers, who were armed with a mop handle, a broom handle and rocks from a nearby garden.

SPECIAL OFFER: It's back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

The trio left the house with the man's wallet and car keys. His car- a red 2005 Honda CRV panel van with NSW registration CG 09EW - was also stolen.

The man managed to call for emergency services and upon their arrival he was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for a broken left leg, punctured lip and facial lacerations.

He was transferred to Coffs Harbour Hospital for further treatment.

A crime scene was established and was attended by Mid-North Coast Detectives and Coffs Harbour Forensic Services Group.

bowraville editors picks nsw police police
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Rocky prisoners to be investigated by police after riot

    premium_icon Rocky prisoners to be investigated by police after riot

    Crime There will be a full staff debrief today as an investigation into what sparked the Capricornia Correctional Centre melee gets underway.

    NITELIFE: See who hit the town this weekend in Rocky

    premium_icon NITELIFE: See who hit the town this weekend in Rocky

    News See all the Nitelife pictures from Rockhampton this weekend

    Two dead in horrific Bruce Highway crash

    premium_icon Two dead in horrific Bruce Highway crash

    News Both drivers have died following a horrific crash overnight

    VOTE NOW: Best childcare educators, centres in CQ

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Best childcare educators, centres in CQ

    News You spoke, we listened — vote for your favourite childcare educator and centre