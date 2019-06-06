Man assaulted in 'particularly brutal and protracted attack'

A YEPPOON man who assaulted two men in two separate locations on the same night has been sent to prison for at least two years after trying to claim self defence over one of the assaults.

Chad Andrew Gibbons, 45, was sentenced to four years and three months in jail on Thursday after a four day trial in the Rockhampton District where he was found guilty of a grievous bodily harm.

Gibbons assaulted Dale Richard Jenkins in a "particularly brutal and protracted attack” at his unit complex in William St, Yeppoon, on February 10, 2017, about 8-8.30pm.

Part of the assault was witnessed by a neighbour who said Gibbons smashed a bottle over Mr Jenkins' and delivered "a combo of punches” on Mr Jenkins as he sat in a chair outside.

Judge Ian Dearden read out a medical report about Mr Jenkins' injuries after he presented at Rockhampton Hospital at 11.20pm after the alleged assault on February 10.

The report included bruising around both eyes, lacerations and fractures in the jaw. Mr Jenkins was flown to Brisbane for surgery and required further surgery a year later including the titanium plates and screws along with orbital reconstruction.

Earlier on the night of February 10, Gibbons headbutted a patron sitting at the bar in the Railway Hotel. He pleaded guilty before the trial to one count of common assault in a public place while intoxicated.

During the trial, the court heard Gibbons had enquired about Mr Jenkins' whereabouts with the first assault victim at the pub before going around to Mr Jenkins' home.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker said this was not the first time Gibbons had been convicted of assault - had been sentenced for assault occasioning bodily harm after resisting attempts by security to escort him from another Yeppoon licensed venue in 2005.

She said Gibbons "propelled himself backwards” into a security guard, slamming him into a wall which cracked, then reached around to gauge out the guard's eye but was stopped by the guard's colleague.

Ms Baker said Gibbons was convicted in 2012 of assault occasioning bodily harm and wilful damage after his involvement in an altercation which saw a 16-year-old boy being injured by smashed glass window shards.

She said later in 2012, he was convicted of assaulting a police officer who went to his home concerned for his health after Gibbons was involved in a single vehicle accident and fled the scene on foot. While the officer was at Gibbons residence, he took swigs from a bottle of rum.

Gibbons will be eligible for parole on June 20, 2021 and was ordered to complete 40 hours community service upon release.