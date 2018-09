Police and paramedics attended to the scene of a reported assault in Rockhampton's CBD this afternoon.

2.10pm: POLICE and paramedics were talking to people in Rockhampton's CBD after reports of an assault in Denham St.

The assault was reported at 1.50pm and initial reports suggested someone was unconscious outside a bank branch in Denham St.

Police and paramedics could be seen talking to people involved at the corner of Bolsover and Denham Sts.