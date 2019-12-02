Man assaulted while trying to break up dog fight

Man breached two suspended sentences when he punched a man in his 60s who was trying to break up a dogfight.

Man breached two suspended sentences when he punched a man in his 60s who was trying to break up a dogfight.

A MAN breached two suspended sentences when he punched a man in his 60s who was trying to break up a dogfight.

Jarred Thomas Campbell, 28, had been sentenced in Rockhampton District Court on November 26 to 12 months’ prison – suspended after three months and operational for 18 months – for breaching District Court sentences from Kingaroy and Maryborough.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker said that Campbell had been sentenced in Maryborough on February 20, 2017, from an assault on his stepson after the stepson made comments about Campbell’s father.

She said it was an alcohol-fuelled assault which involved him returning home with an associate.

Ms Baker said after Campbell punched the stepson, he restrained the stepson while the associate punched the son in the kidney region.

She said Campbell was convicted of assault occasioning bodily harm as he left the stepson with a laceration on his scalp.

Campbell breached a sentence for drug offences which was handed down in Kingaroy on April 26, 2018.

Ms Baker said dogfight and assault on the 61-year-old man took place on October 30, 2018, about 7pm.

“The victim came outside to break up a fight between two dogs when the defendant punched him in the eye and shoulder,” she said.

Ms Baker said Campbell told police he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs and that one of the dogs was his.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said both of Campbell’s parents were heavy drinkers and both were volatile when intoxicated.

He said on October 30, Campbell had been drinking at a mate’s place and was walking home with his dog when the victim’s dog came out of its yard and the two dogs fought.

“The victim hit my client’s dog with a torch,” Mr Polley said. “My client overreacted.”

This was the first time Campbell had spent actual time in custody.

He has an eight-year-old daughter.

Judge Vicki Loury raised concerns Campbell had not addressed his alcohol and anger issues.

“Your daughter shouldn’t have to tell her friends she doesn’t get to see her dad ­because he is in jail,” she told Campbell.

Judge Loury urged Campbell to seek medical help and do whatever courses were available in jail to help with his alcohol and anger issues.

She ordered him to a 12-month prison term to run concurrently with his other sentences and set parole ­release for February 29, 2020.