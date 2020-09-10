Man assaulted with a trolley following argument at Stockland

Adrian John Shervey, 33, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 9 to one count of common assault. Picture: Supplied

A VERBAL argument between two men’s partners led one man to ram another with a shopping trolley at Stockland Rockhampton Shopping Centre.

Adrian John Shervey, 33, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 9 to one count of common assault.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Shervey and the victim used to be friends.

Ms King said the victim and his partner were at the shopping centre at 9.30am on July 15.

She said while they were in Kmart, Shervey’s partner approached them and there was a verbal argument, which the victim broke up.

She said the victim left the store and headed in the direction towards Coffee Club, where he saw Shervey coming towards him while pushing a shopping trolley.

Ms King said when Shervey got near the victim, he pushed the shopping trolley into his left knee, causing him some pain.

She said Shervey told the victim he assaulted him because he thought he was being abusive towards his girlfriend, to which the victim denied.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said there was some history between his client and the victim.

“There has been some arguing back and forth, which resulted in this offence before the court today,” Mr Robertson said.

“He accepts, despite how tensions might elevate, he is in control of himself and how he responds to the situation.”

He said Shervey did not have a history of violence and the offending was at the “lower end of the scale”.

Magistrate Cameron Press described Shervey’s actions as “childish”.

“You are lucky you didn’t cause any significant injury to the victim,” Mr Press said.

“If you can’t be civil to this other person you need to keep well away otherwise you may find yourself in more severe trouble next time.”

Shervey was fined $800. A criminal conviction was recorded.