Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man assaults boy, holds knife to throat before being run off

Lachlan Mcivor
14th Nov 2019 4:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE investigating the serious assault of a 16-year-old boy in Augustine Heights this morning are appealing for public assistance.

At about 9.30am, the boy was walking along Augusta Pkwy when a black sedan stopped behind him.

A man got out of the vehicle, approached the boy and placed his arm around his neck.

He held a knife to the boy's neck and threatened him before a struggle ensued.

A number of witnesses stopped to help and the man returned to his car and drove away.

Officers are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to please contact them.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or by using the online form here.

You can report information about anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or visiting here.

Quote reference number QP1902254942.

assault crime police investigation
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Armed robber suspect caught after Rocky Subway hold-up

        premium_icon Armed robber suspect caught after Rocky Subway hold-up

        News He is on a range of serious charges including attempted armed robbery and dangerous driving.

        Oil fire impacts North Rocky business

        premium_icon Oil fire impacts North Rocky business

        News The fire is believed to have started in an oil cooker.

        ‘Cross my heart, hope to die - no jobs lost to auto’

        premium_icon ‘Cross my heart, hope to die - no jobs lost to auto’

        News BMA makes assurances to mines Minister over the companies move to automation.

        Fire victim’s prioritised

        premium_icon Fire victim’s prioritised

        News New insurance agreement will see claims processed faster for fire victims