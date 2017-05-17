Man assaults police, security and tasered twice

A COUPLE involved in a violent incident at a Rockhampton nightclub where two guards were punched, two officers assaulted and a man tasered twice have been fined almost $5000.

A COUPLE involved in a violent incident at a Rockhampton nightclub, where two guards were punched, two officers assaulted and a man tasered twice, have been fined almost $5000.

Andrew Steven Wise 28, and his girlfriend Erica Ann Little 20, were drinking with at least one other person at the Zodiac Nightclub on April 30 when the events unfolded.

The pair pleaded guilty to six charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today in relation to the incident.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said at about 2am, Little was being evicted from the licensed premises by one security guard when she spat at a second who had come to his assistance, leading to the charge of common assault.

After Little spat on the guard, she was restrained by him and placed in the gutter - witnessed by police officers.

Mr Fox said Wise, who was outside the premises near the William St exit, first threatened to fight a security guard as he stood with his right arm cocked back, ready to punch someone.

At this point, Wise was stopped by a second security guard.

However, he continued to act aggressively and ended up punching a security guard.

When police tried to apprehend Wise he punched another security guard in the head.

Mr Fox said during the struggle with police and security guards, Wise was "bouncing up and down in a relaxed boxing stance”.

As police attempted to put restraints on Wise's wrists, he launched himself at security and ended up on the ground.

Wise tried to grab the officer's taser after it was unsuccessfully deployed prompting another officer to deploy a second taser, this time successfully.

Magistrate Mark Morrow, who described these actions as appalling, fined Little $1800 for her common assault and public nuisance charges and Wise $3000 for his assault, obstruct police and public nuisance charges.

Little has been banned from CBD licensed venues for four months and Wise for six months.

Neither had convictions recorded as they had no criminal history.