Crime

Man assaults two people after borrowed car not returned

Kerri-Anne Mesner
5th May 2021 2:00 PM
A young man who took matters into his own hands after a car was borrowed and not returned attacked two people who visited his residence.

Kayal Sydney Roseman, 26, pleaded guilty on April 23 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of common assault and one of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said there was a car which had been leant and not returned.

“It’s understandable there would be anger about that but there are other ways to handle that,” she said.

The two victims attended Roseman’s residence on May 26, 2020, and he assaulted them using excessive force, breaking the female victim’s nose.

Defence lawyer Sheryn Aspinall-Clarke said her client had a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder and was on a disability pension.

Roseman had one entry on his criminal record for something not of a like nature.

Ms Beckinsale placed Roseman on an 18-month probation order and a conviction was recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

