Man assaults woman, drags her down street

POLICE are looking for a man reportedly dragging a woman along the ground in South Rockhampton.

Reports indicate witnesses contacted police after seeing the man assault the woman.

It is believed he was last seen walking along North St, near Hunter St, towards the Rockhampton Airport dragging the woman.

He is described as indigenous, medium built, no shirt, black Yankees cap.

She is described as indigenous, medium build wearing a green shirt and grey pants.

The latest reports indicate there are five other indigneous people near the pair.