Authorities are investigating a possible shark attack in WA. Picture: Istock
News

Man attacked by shark at beach: reports

by Angie Raphael
21st May 2021 2:09 PM | Updated: 2:32 PM

A possible shark attack has been reported at a tourist hotspot in Western Australia’s north.

Surf Life Saving WA said authorities were investigating after an unknown species of shark reportedly attacked a man at Cable Beach in Broome about 11.20am on Friday.

The victim is reportedly a man aged in his 40s.

He is conscious and breathing, according to Nine News.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development said it was working with local authorities.

“Further information will be provided as it becomes available,” DPIRD said.

More to come.

