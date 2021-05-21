Authorities are investigating a possible shark attack in WA. Picture: Istock

A possible shark attack has been reported at a tourist hotspot in Western Australia’s north.

Surf Life Saving WA said authorities were investigating after an unknown species of shark reportedly attacked a man at Cable Beach in Broome about 11.20am on Friday.

Fisheries advise unknown sp. shark sighted 11:25hrs 21/05, Cable Beach, Broome , Fisheries investigating possible shark bite incident. — Surf Life Saving WA (@SLSWA) May 21, 2021

The victim is reportedly a man aged in his 40s.

He is conscious and breathing, according to Nine News.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development said it was working with local authorities.

“Further information will be provided as it becomes available,” DPIRD said.



More to come.

Originally published as Man attacked by shark at beach: reports