Man attacks cat with steel bar

A cat (not pictured) was attacked by a CQ man with a steel bar two weeks ago. Picture: David Caird

A CAT may lose its leg after allegedly being attacked by a man.

The cat was like a pet to the workers of a CQ business, and would regularly be handfed. It’s believed the cat had been abandoned, as it was “very friendly”.

However, through a callous act by one man, who shattered the leg of the cat with a steel bar, the cat required emergency intervention two weeks ago.

RSPCA Rockhampton was phoned after the attack and the cat was taken to a Rockhampton vet to be assessed.

It was reported that if the cat was disease-free, its leg would be amputated.

However, if the cat had any disease, it would be put down.

One of the cleaners from the business had volunteered to adopt the cat if it were to survive.

RSPCA Rockhampton said an inspector had visited the business and spoke to the man, who admitted to bashing the cat.

The incident is currently under investigation by RSPCA.