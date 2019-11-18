Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A cat (not pictured) was attacked by a CQ man with a steel bar two weeks ago. Picture: David Caird
A cat (not pictured) was attacked by a CQ man with a steel bar two weeks ago. Picture: David Caird
News

Man attacks cat with steel bar

Steph Allen
18th Nov 2019 4:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAT may lose its leg after allegedly being attacked by a man.

The cat was like a pet to the workers of a CQ business, and would regularly be handfed. It’s believed the cat had been abandoned, as it was “very friendly”.

However, through a callous act by one man, who shattered the leg of the cat with a steel bar, the cat required emergency intervention two weeks ago.

RSPCA Rockhampton was phoned after the attack and the cat was taken to a Rockhampton vet to be assessed.

It was reported that if the cat was disease-free, its leg would be amputated.

However, if the cat had any disease, it would be put down.

One of the cleaners from the business had volunteered to adopt the cat if it were to survive.

RSPCA Rockhampton said an inspector had visited the business and spoke to the man, who admitted to bashing the cat.

The incident is currently under investigation by RSPCA.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire inside building reported at 4am

        premium_icon Fire inside building reported at 4am

        News The burning material was taken outside to be extinguished.

        ‘He was a good bloke’: Olive Estate’s founder leaves legacy

        premium_icon ‘He was a good bloke’: Olive Estate’s founder leaves legacy

        News The man behind the popular Rocky estate development

        ‘Life-changing experience’ in Rocky’s backyard

        premium_icon ‘Life-changing experience’ in Rocky’s backyard

        News ‘I had no time to feel sorry for myself’ Svetlana turns misfortune into therapy