Crime

Man attempts to strangle driver

Annie Perets
by
19th Nov 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:30 AM
A MAN, with no criminal history, has fronted court for attacking a family he did not know inside their car while they were driving.  

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week to unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and common assault.  

The court heard that on August 26, the offender lunged into the car occupied by a family and attempted to strangle the driver.   

Inside the car was also a baby and a dog. The man was sentenced to three-months in jail, wholly suspended for 12 months.

He had recently relocated to the Hervey Bay region from Brisbane.  

Fraser Coast Chronicle

