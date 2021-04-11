Man attends DV victim’s house after watch-house release

The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 15 to one count of contravention of release conditions. FILE PHOTO

A man has attended the address of a victim of domestic violence about one hour after signing release conditions from custody stating he would not attend unless agreed to prior or in the company of police.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 15 to one count of contravention of release conditions.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kevin Ongheen said an application was made for a domestic violence protection order against the defendant while he was in the Rockhampton Watchhouse on March 7.

Sergeant Ongheen said upon the defendant’s release from custody about 3pm, he signed conditions including that he must not attend the victim’s address in North Rockhampton unless agreed to upon prior arrangement or in the company of police for the purpose of collecting property.

He said the defendant attended the victim’s address about one hour after being released from custody.

The court heard the victim, who was the defendant’s mother, had not arranged or agreed to his attendance, nor was he in the company of police.

Sergeant Ongheen said the defendant collected property from the address and left behind paperwork, including his release conditions.

Defence lawyer Felicity Davis said her client had attended the address to collect his belongings and had since sought alternative accommodation.

The defendant was fined $600 with a criminal conviction recorded.