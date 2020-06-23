Menu
Crime

Man avoids actual jail time for fight over cigarette

by JACOB MILEY
23rd Jun 2020 7:29 AM
A MAN has been sentenced to nine months prison for a fight that's believed to have started over a cigarette.

Adam Lee Attard, 39, yesterday [MONDAY] pleaded guilty in Southport District Court to assault occasioning bodily harm after an incident near the Probation and Parole office at Burleigh Heads on May 8 last year.

The court heard Attard punched his victim, who he met at the office, three times to the head. The struggle began when Attard was refused a cigarette.

A man has been sentenced to a suspended jail term over an assault at Burleigh Heads last year.
Attard was on parole for a 12-month prison term at the time of the assault and was subsequently forced to serve out the remainder of the sentence in custody.

The jail term ended in December last year.

Judge Catherine Muir sentenced Attard to nine months' prison wholly suspended.

"I accept the assault was reasonably brief, but it was gratuitous violence, committed by you, a mature man, in the middle of the day," she said.

