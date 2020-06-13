Failed business owner sent genital pics to real estate agent

A former property developer who sent an unsolicited picture of male genitals to a female real estate agent he did not know has escaped spending time in prison.

Gregory John Pearsall pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday ((FRI)) to using a carriage service to menace and harass and failing to appear in court.

Magistrate Louisa Pink sentenced the 50-year-old to three months in prison, to be immediately released on a $1000 good behaviour bond. He was also fined $300 for failing to appear in court.

Gregory John Pearsall leaves Southport Courthouse.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Daniel McShane said the Southport man began posting on the southern Gold Coast real estate agent's professional page on January 20 last year.

In one expletive-riddled post, he asked: "You can't sell anything. What would you know about property price and council regulations."

The woman replied politely with her credentials but Pearsall replied with another expletive-riddled rant, the court was told.

"You are a f***ing genius," part of the message read.

Sen Const McShane said that on January 22 the woman woke to find a text message containing an image of a man's genitals had been sent to her the night before from an unknown number.

Gregory John Pearsall sent a picture of male genitals to a real estate agent he had not dealt with before.

"It felt like she was being harassed," Sen Const McShane said.

"There needs to be a general deterrence for this type of sending unsolicited graphic images to unknown persons."

The woman was able to use the real estate database at her office to link the phone number to Pearsall, the court was told.

She had never previously had any dealings with him.

Defence lawyer Bianca van Heerden, of Ashkan Tai Lawyers, said Pearsall suffered from bipolar since 2010 and about eight months after he sent the image was admitted to the mental health unit at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

She said Pearsall had been a successful property developer prior to the global financial crisis in 2008. He lost his business due to the economic turmoil of that time.

Ms van Heerden said Pearsall was now on a disability support pension.

Originally published as Man avoids jail after unsolicitored 'd*** pic'