Man avoids jail for breach of DV

A man was lucky not to be sent to jail after a lengthy history of similar offending.

A ROCKHAMPTON man, 39, has been given one more chance at freedom in the form of a four-month sentence with immediate parole for contravening a domestic violence order on May 20.

Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard that on that evening the man and the woman he had the order in place with, were pulled over together in the same car.

The orders were that the offender not have any contact with the woman and he had done so by being in the car with her, despite it being her who picked him up.

The police prosecutor put forward a lengthy history of similar offending, including other breaches, for Magistrate Cameron Press to consider while the man’s defence argued that due to the nature of the breach in question, prison time was “slightly excessive”.

The Magistrate leaned in favour of the latter but not before issuing a stern warning.

“You have an extensive history of breaching protection orders and although this was a minor breach, the conditions of the order are there to try and protect the aggrieved, sir,” Magistrate Press said.

“The condition is there for a reason (and) you must understand that from now on, you come before the court breaching any breaching any conditions of your order, there is every conceivable chance that will end up doing time, do you understand that sir?”

“Yeah,” the man replied.

The man was released on parole immediately and Magistrate Press recommended he seek legal counsel to amend the DVO if he wished to see the aggrieved again.