A man who caught an Uber home after having “a skinful” at the casino before going for a methed-up joy ride on his motorbike has avoided jail despite five prior convictions for drink-driving.
Crime

Man avoids jail for methed-up joy ride after ’skinful’ at the casino

by JASON WALLS
28th Sep 2019 11:22 AM
A MAN who caught an Uber home after having "a skinful" at the casino before going for a methed-up joy ride on his motorbike has avoided jail despite five prior convictions for drink-driving.

Ryan John Noll, 34, pleaded guilty in the Darwin Local Court to driving without due care with methamphetamine in his system while over the blood-alcohol limit following the incident in April.

The court heard Noll was riding a Yamaha motorbike on Essington Ave in Palmerston on April 20 when he lost control and crashed and later recorded a blood-alcohol reading of 0.054.

His lawyer, Peter Maley, told the court Noll had been "out on the town" at the Mindil Beach Casino Resort and had "had a skinful" and taken meth before doing the responsible thing by catching an Uber home.

Mr Maley said his client was not wearing a helmet or any safety gear when he lost control of the bike and was "extremely badly injured" and nearly died as a result of the crash.

Mr Maley said the bike was a write-off and "he's given up motorbikes now".

Judge Greg Cavanagh noted Noll had five priors for drink-driving and questioned why he shouldn't be sent to jail.

But Mr Maley said his client had already suffered enough through his injuries and had learned his lesson.

"The biggest loser here is him," he said.

"If there's ever a lesson to be learned this would be it."

Mr Maley argued the circumstances of the offending were unusual but Mr Cavanagh disagreed and warned he would not be spared from prison again.

"He goes home and goes for a joy ride, what's unusual about that?" he said.

"If you come back again for something like this, low range or otherwise, you're in the bin, do you understand that? What a shame job."

Mr Cavanagh handed Noll a two-month jail sentence, suspended immediately and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

