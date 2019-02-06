Man banned after violent brawl outside Zodiac Nightclub

Public nuisance offender banned from entering safe night precinct for 12 months following a brawl out the front of Zodiac Nightclub.

A PUBLIC nuisance offender has been banned from entering the safe night precinct for a period of 12 months following a brawl out the front of Zodiac Nightclub.

Rhys William Hegarty, 27 pleaded guilty to three charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday, including one count of obstructing a police officer in a public place while intoxicated, one count of public nuisance and one count of public nuisance within the vicinity of a licensed premise.

The court heard on August 12, about 3.30am, Hegarty and some of his companions became involved in a fight on East St.

The lawyer for the defence said the defendant was celebrating his brothers birthday and had a bit too much to drink.

It was heard the defendant was fighting with another person and a security guard tried to pull them away. Police arrived and spoke to the defendant who was yelling out and challenging another group nearby.

At this time police attempted to get Hegarty and his companions to move on and leave.

Heavily intoxicated and argumentative with police, he broke away from his companions and headed back to the scene. He was informed he was under arrest for public nuisance and transported to the watch house.

In a separate incident on November 25, at about 3.45am, police were conducting patrols and observed two men grabbing, pushing and punching each other out the front of Zodiac Nightclub on William St within metres of members of the public.

The lawyer for Hegarty said he accepted he could not cannot continue to behave in this manner in public and knows he drinks too much.

Hegarty was fined $1,000, ordered to undertake 50 hours of unpaid community service over 12 months and banned from entering the safe night precinct for a period of 12 months between the hours of 6pm-6am.