Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Nathan Johnson has been banned from GKI Hideaway for six months.
Nathan Johnson has been banned from GKI Hideaway for six months.
News

Man banned from GKI Hideaway after music festival fight

Darryn Nufer
7th May 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man involved in a physical fight that police had to break up during a music festival on Great Keppel Island, has been banned from the licensed premises there for six months.

Nathan Adam Johnson, 20, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to disorderly behaviour and obstructing police.

The court heard that on March 20 at 6.50pm, police patrolling a music festival on Great Keppel Island were called to a large group of people congregating at the GKI Hideaway.

Police officers saw security staff involved in a physical altercation with three men - one of them was Johnson who was attempting to throw punches at another man.

Johnson resisted attempts to remove him from the premises, resisted arrest, and threatened to run away from police and was handcuffed.

Great Keppel Island.
Great Keppel Island.

He was transported off the island.

The court heard Johnson had no previous criminal history.

Johnson represented himself in court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale asked him whether he wanted to say anything about his offending.

He chose not to.

The Hideaway’s application for a banning order was successful and Ms Beckinsale also placed Johnson on a six-month good behaviour order with a $800 recognisance.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES

Mum’s mobile phone revealed drug offending

Named: Latest Yeppoon drink and drug-drivers caught

Sideline brawl: Rugby league coach ‘king hit’ during game

nathan adam johnson tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Taroom grazier catches up with Coles buyers at Beef

        Premium Content Taroom grazier catches up with Coles buyers at Beef

        Rural Coles has announced it has partnered with 30 more Australian farming families.

        Bring on 2024: Beef 2021 a triumphant success

        Premium Content Bring on 2024: Beef 2021 a triumphant success

        News Attendance at the 2021 event is expected to surpass the 100,000 visitors from...

        Woman helps friend break into home after eviction

        Premium Content Woman helps friend break into home after eviction

        Crime The victim observed, via CCTV, people breaking into his house.

        Little Lachlan watches big kids in action at Beef Australia

        Premium Content Little Lachlan watches big kids in action at Beef Australia

        News VIDEO: “Lachlan spends most the day in a giant sandpit he discovered outside the...