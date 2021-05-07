Man banned from GKI Hideaway after music festival fight

Nathan Johnson has been banned from GKI Hideaway for six months.

A man involved in a physical fight that police had to break up during a music festival on Great Keppel Island, has been banned from the licensed premises there for six months.

Nathan Adam Johnson, 20, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to disorderly behaviour and obstructing police.

The court heard that on March 20 at 6.50pm, police patrolling a music festival on Great Keppel Island were called to a large group of people congregating at the GKI Hideaway.

Police officers saw security staff involved in a physical altercation with three men - one of them was Johnson who was attempting to throw punches at another man.

Johnson resisted attempts to remove him from the premises, resisted arrest, and threatened to run away from police and was handcuffed.

He was transported off the island.

The court heard Johnson had no previous criminal history.

Johnson represented himself in court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale asked him whether he wanted to say anything about his offending.

He chose not to.

The Hideaway’s application for a banning order was successful and Ms Beckinsale also placed Johnson on a six-month good behaviour order with a $800 recognisance.

