Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt1
Man banned from nightclub after bad drunken behaviour

26th Mar 2019 7:28 AM
A 21-YEAR-OLD has been banned from the Giddy Goat after he became aggressive towards security and disobeyed police direction to move on.

Joshua Paul Bartolo pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of public nuisance; one of contravening direction of police; and one of wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Bartolo was outside Giddy Goat at 1.40am on March9 when he became abusive towards security and at 2am, police issued him a move-on direction, to stay away until 6am.

Moments later Bartolo was spotted in the nearby kebab shop where became abusive towards staff, saying they had stolen from him.

He hit the shop window, cracking it, before running away and being chased by people and the police.

Defence lawyer Scott Moon said this behaviour was out of character for the man who had worked continuously since leaving school at the end of Year10 and had no criminal record.

Bartolo was fined $1350

He was ordered to pay restitution of $830.

No convictions were recorded.

