Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been arrested after threatening to set a building on fire and barricading himself inside a property during a standoff with police yesterday.
A man has been arrested after threatening to set a building on fire and barricading himself inside a property during a standoff with police yesterday.
Crime

Man barricades himself inside home in standoff with police

by Brayden Heslehurst
11th Apr 2020 6:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested after threatening to set fire to a house and barricading himself in a garage of a Logan home during a standoff with police yesterday.

Police were called to a property on Mayes Avenue at Kingston just after 6am after receiving reports of a disturbance.

"The man has barricaded himself in the downstairs area of the dwelling of the property and allegedly threatened to set fire to the premises," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

"The man was not associated with the property.

"After negotiations with police the man has exited the downstairs area of the dwelling and was subsequently arrested by officers."

The criminal investigations unit is continuing investigations into several serious charges.

Originally published as Man barricades himself inside home in standoff with police

crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Octogenarian continues studies amid COVID-19 crisis

        premium_icon Octogenarian continues studies amid COVID-19 crisis

        Community IF anyone is able to comprehend the challenges of coronavirus, it’s Rockhampton octogenarian Janet Stewart.

        CQ renters and landlords get help

        premium_icon CQ renters and landlords get help

        News RENTERS in Central Queensland can breath a sigh of relief as a new package to...

        CQ Uni’s big plans for global spice market

        premium_icon CQ Uni’s big plans for global spice market

        Environment Australia reportedly spent US$1.37 million importing spices over a twelve month...

        Minister responds to farmers’ Rookwood Weir feedback

        premium_icon Minister responds to farmers’ Rookwood Weir feedback

        News Concerns were raised by farmers around the lack of information and certainty on...