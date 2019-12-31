Menu
Bundaberg police are investigating after a man was bashed and his car stolen over night.
News

Man bashed, car stolen from boat ramp car park

Carolyn Booth
31st Dec 2019 12:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT started as a request for a cigarette ended with a man being bashed and having his car stolen.

A police spokeswoman said the man was sitting in his blue Ford Falcon sedan about 1.25am today at the Kirby's Wall boat ramp car park when two men and a woman pulled up in a blue hatchback.

After asking the man for a cigarette the offenders assaulted the man and pulled him from his vehicle before stealing the car and driving away.

The car was last seen near the Bundaberg Rum Distillery.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed paramedics responded to the Kirby's Wall boat ramp car park shortly before 2am where they treated a 40-year-old man for injuries to his face and ribs.

The man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

Police are still searching for the offenders and the stolen blue Ford Falcon sedan.

