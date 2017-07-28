27°
News

Man bashes girlfriend, encourages mate to join in

28th Jul 2017 6:16 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HE PUNCHED the mother of his children in the head five times and called his mate over to kick her some more.

This deplorable violence has seen the 30-year-old Rockhampton man in and out of jail over the years.

Be it by stubbornness or stupidity, he clearly has not learnt his lesson.

He sat in custody at the Rockhampton Magistrates Court, dressed in footy shorts and a tee-shirt, while he listened to the latest string of charges - two counts of contravening a protection order and evading a taxi fare - to which he pleaded guilty.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford told the court of the man's crimes.

"On July 25 he was involved in a verbal argument with the victim where he threatened to get his sister to bash her," Sgt Stafford told the court.

"On March 25, he ran across the road, grabbed her and punched her five times in the head.

"He then called his mate over to kick her. (Which the court understands did not take place)."

The court also heard the man's attempt to evade a taxi fare, with a cost of $50.50. Magistrate Cameron Press said the early guilty plea saved the man from an upgraded sentence.

"Your violence is unacceptable and you will continue to go in and out of jail if you don't address it," Magistrate Press told the court.

"Behaviour to anyone, particularly the mother of your children is unacceptable. You should be ashamed."

He copped a 12-month prison sentence for the domestic violence and a $400 fine for the taxi evasion.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  court domestic violence rockhampton magistrates court violence

SHOCK CLAIM: Barnett, Martinez killed at Rocky caravan park

SHOCK CLAIM: Barnett, Martinez killed at Rocky caravan park

Clinton Williams tells court accused murderer's jail house boast revealed drug debt led to killings

Martinez 'really paranoid' he was being followed, court hears

Rockhampton man Robert Martinez.

Second witness gave five statements to police in 2013

Hong took me to Martinez murder scene, Rocky woman tells court

MISSING: Rockhampton man Robert Martinez.

Witness Cloe Steinberger says she remembers seeing a severed hand

Confident CQ businesses are defying the regional trend

BUSINESS CONFIDENT: Rockhampton's Chamber of Commerce president Peter Fraser says there's plenty of activity going on around CQ.

Business confidence is improving in CQ and here is the proof.

Local Partners

Aurizon delivers good news to CQ

AURIZON, Australia's largest rail-based transport business, has delivered good news to five Central Queensland local community groups and charities.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Bachelor contestant is a Bowen Basin mine worker

Cobie on the job at a Moranbah mine site and dressed up for a night on the town

You could see Bachelor contestant working at a Moranbah mine

BREAKING: Busby Marou land gig with one of world's music icons

Busby Marou in Rockhampton.

The group will play in Cairns, Mackay and Wollongong in September

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves and alliances.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

NZ anchor drops F-bomb live on air

Veteran news anchor Eric Young has been caught uttering an expletive.

Veteran NZ newsreader swears on live television

The Block's family home rescue mission

Scott Cam hosts the TV series The Block.

Reno show's new concept proves its biggest challenge to date.

Angelina Jolie 4.0: Is anyone buying this?

Angelina Jolie, master media manipulator, is back.

Love The Bachelor and a feminist? Sorry, you can't be both

These 22 women trying to win Matty's heart... but at what cost? (Pic: Channel 10)

Tans will be sprayed. Roses will be distributed. Tears will be shed.

George RR Martin: Sixth book won't be out this year

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

“I am still working on it, I am still months away..."

Superior Luxury Living - Stunning Executive Home With Amazing Views -$579,000!

38 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $579,000

What a sensational executive home in a fantastic elevated location, on 851m2, in the highly sought after Cascade Gardens Estate. You'll love the stunning skillion...

Prestige Home with Panoramic Sweeping Views

11 Murlay Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 3 $895,000

This is a remarkable property with luxury, elegance, and first class design. Enjoy 3 levels of opulent living with expansive views of Rockhampton and the...

Lot 42 Foxglove Avenue, Norman Gardens

17 (Lot 42) Foxglove Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens ... $176,900

Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens is Lot 42, a well-proportioned 805m2 home site ready for you to build your dream home on...

Fully Renovated and Absolutely Immaculate

105 Rickart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 2 $349,000

From the moment you lay eyes on this home you will realise it's something special. Entering the front door you will be greeted by rich, polished timber floors...

Escape to The Country with 5 Acres, Large Home and a Shed

24 Rhys Avenue, The Caves 4702

House 4 2 6 $519,000

Making the decision to move out of town to an acreage property is becoming a high priority these days with young families. This large 4 bedroom lowset brick home...

Immaculate and Superbly Presented Executive Low Set Brick

27 Cedar Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $439,000

This exquisite 4 bedroom brick home sets itself apart from the others. Parents will be in awe of the enormous master suite. The second bedroom could easily be...

Big 4 Bed Lowset Brick Home With New Carpet - Close To The Uni- $299,000

1 Lambourne Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 1 2 $299,000

This brilliant 4 bedroom lowest brick home, in a lovely peaceful location in beautiful Norman Gardens, is just perfect for families, smart investors, couples and...

The Largest &amp; Best in Complex!

19/14 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

Unit 2 1 1 Offers over...

If you are looking to down size or invest then look no further then this fully renovated beachside unit! Walking distance to both Cooee Bay and Lammermoor Beach...

LIGHT AND AIRY, MODERN AND COMFORTABLE

13 Wust Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $295,000

1619m2 of FAMILY LIFESTYLE in a really quiet location, this home has been OFFERED FOR SALE only once before. - Situated highly sought after Wandal, low set...

Feels like Home!

29 William Street, Emu Park 4710

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

Situated in the heart of Emu Park is this renovated home offering character and charm! Positioned with easy access to both Rockhampton and Yeppoon and just a short...

Oversupply of Rocky homes good news for renters

Noel Livingston, Professionals Livingston and Molloy Real Estate for Property Matters. Photo Janie Kayes / The Morning Bulletin ROK050111noel-jk1

Rocky rental vacancies highest of all Qld regional centres

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Prominent Rocky petrol station up for sale

Rockhampton Puma petrol station on Queen Elizabeth Drive.

"Rockhampton is a booming commercial hub”

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter