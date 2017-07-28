Man bashes girlfriend, encourages mate to join in

HE PUNCHED the mother of his children in the head five times and called his mate over to kick her some more.

This deplorable violence has seen the 30-year-old Rockhampton man in and out of jail over the years.

Be it by stubbornness or stupidity, he clearly has not learnt his lesson.

He sat in custody at the Rockhampton Magistrates Court, dressed in footy shorts and a tee-shirt, while he listened to the latest string of charges - two counts of contravening a protection order and evading a taxi fare - to which he pleaded guilty.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford told the court of the man's crimes.

"On July 25 he was involved in a verbal argument with the victim where he threatened to get his sister to bash her," Sgt Stafford told the court.

"On March 25, he ran across the road, grabbed her and punched her five times in the head.

"He then called his mate over to kick her. (Which the court understands did not take place)."

The court also heard the man's attempt to evade a taxi fare, with a cost of $50.50. Magistrate Cameron Press said the early guilty plea saved the man from an upgraded sentence.

"Your violence is unacceptable and you will continue to go in and out of jail if you don't address it," Magistrate Press told the court.

"Behaviour to anyone, particularly the mother of your children is unacceptable. You should be ashamed."

He copped a 12-month prison sentence for the domestic violence and a $400 fine for the taxi evasion.