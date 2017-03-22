Man 'bear hugged' woman to remove her from private property

GRIEF CHARGED: Cyril Thomasson with his wife, Diane, when they attended the launch of a new surf boat named in honour of their late son Robert.

A GENEROUS Rockhampton businessman faced court for 'bear hugging' a traffic controller and carrying her from private property to the middle of a lane way.

The 69-year-old, who has been heavily involved with Surf Life Saving, has donated one surf boat worth $30,000 to the Maroochydore SLS Club and is in the process of donating another boat to the Yeppoon SLS Club.

Cyril Richard Thomasson is still grieving the loss of his champion lifesaver son, who died in a car accident 21 years ago. As the Rockhampton Magistrate's Court heard yesterday, he has suffered from 'a short fuse' since Robert's death.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Shaun Janes said on June 25, the day of the incident with the traffic controller, roadworks were being carried out around the Criterion Hotel.

The court heard Thomasson, who pleaded guilty to assault occassioning bodily harm and reckless driving, had received a call from his wife saying the gates at the back of their business had been damaged and were open.

He drove from his home into Rockhampton CBD, travelling west over the bridge before taking a sharp left across a pedestrian walkway and bus lane.

Snr Cons Janes said the traffic controller indicated to Thomasson to stop, however, it appears he ignored the direction and kept driving.

He said Thomasson proceeded in his grey Mercedes Benz down Quay Lane the wrong way, before pulling into a car park 100 metres away from the traffic controller.

The traffic controller walked over to where the defendant parked to get his registration details and in her statement to police, said she could not see the number plates from the lane way and therefore entered the car park, the court heard.

"He got out and yelled 'get the fuck out of here, this is private property',” Snr Cons Janes told the court.

He said he then moved towards the victim and "wrapped his arms around the victim in a bear hug”.

The court heard the victim struggled to be released from the bear hug for a number of minutes before escaping.

However, Thomasson's defence lawyer, Doug Winning argued the traffic controller could see the number plate from the laneway and was in fact blocking his client's way out of the car park.

He said she continued to argue with his client and refused to leave the private property despite being asked a number of times.

"The previous week, the flow of traffic was in the direction he was travelling,” Mr Winning said.

He said his client denies refusing to stop, but had no other choice to contravene the traffic controllers direction as another vehicle had pulled up behind him and he could not reverse.

Mr Winning said his client told the traffic controller when she approached him in the car park that she could take his registration details and lodge the complaint with police, but it was not necessary for her to enter the private yard to get the details.

He said his client then asked her a number of times to leave the private property, but she refused.

"He (Thomasson) picked her up and carried her out to the middle of the lane using a bear hug,” Mr Winning said.

"He withdrew. Got in his car and drove away.

"He did not want to continue the argument.

"He says that he handled this incident badly.

Mr Winning said since Robert's death in 1996, Thomasson had suffered from depression, anxiety and 'a short fuse'.

Robert Thomasson competed for Maroochydore Surf Life Saving Club before he was killed in a car crash in 1996. Contributed

"It broke his heart and the heart of his wife,” Mr Winning said.

"It would seem some what extreme that a traffic controller would leave their post and walk 100 metres to get a number plate.”

Snr Cons Janes told the court the victim presented to the Mt Morgan Hospital the following day complaining of pain to a number of areas of the body, including her chest, as a result of the bear hug.

The court heard she provided a statement to police about the incident five days after it happened, stating Thomasson was the one trying to stop her from leaving the property.

Magistrate Mark Morrow sympathised with Thomasson's circumstances, but said the 'bear hug' was using excessive force.

He fined him $1750 and ordered no conviction be recorded.